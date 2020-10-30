Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Hits New 1-Year High at $37.24

Shares of Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.24 and last traded at $35.51, with a volume of 12062 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.32.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NDEKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nitto Denko from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nitto Denko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.75.

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. Sell-side analysts predict that Nitto Denko Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Nitto Denko Company Profile

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

