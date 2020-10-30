Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Acquired by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,526 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NSC. UBS Group cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $205.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.92. The company has a market cap of $56.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.37. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $112.62 and a 12-month high of $224.99.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 20.47%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total value of $376,391.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,058 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,819.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

