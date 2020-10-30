Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) Expected to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the solar energy provider will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.31. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

NPI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. AltaCorp Capital restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$46.00 target price on shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. CSFB set a C$46.00 target price on Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$38.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$42.67.

Shares of NPI opened at C$43.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$40.59 and a 200-day moving average price of C$35.19. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion and a PE ratio of 22.52. Northland Power Inc. has a 12-month low of C$20.52 and a 12-month high of C$45.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 412.06.

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$429.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$442.00 million.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

