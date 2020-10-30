Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report issued on Wednesday, October 28th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther expects that the savings and loans company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 6.97%.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NWBI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens started coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Northwest Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.88.

NWBI stock opened at $10.54 on Friday. Northwest Bancshares has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $17.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 72.38%.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, EVP Mark T. Reitzes bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.42 per share, with a total value of $31,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,772.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWBI. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. 64.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.