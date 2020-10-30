NovaPoint Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NovaPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 544 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Atlantic Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 46.9% in the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 256.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $528.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $380.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $510.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $415.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $518.64.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 49,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.51, for a total value of $27,524,949.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.77, for a total value of $5,137,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,712 shares in the company, valued at $5,503,504.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,654 shares of company stock worth $110,671,595 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $520.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $180.68 and a fifty-two week high of $589.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $526.54 and a 200-day moving average of $420.37. The stock has a market cap of $321.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.55.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

