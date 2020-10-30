NovaPoint Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

NovaPoint Capital LLC trimmed its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,720 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.4% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 113.4% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 278.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 159.9% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Roger Bird sold 6,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $683,911.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,157,379.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 42,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $4,751,700.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,912 shares in the company, valued at $16,209,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,252 shares of company stock worth $18,352,259 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $105.00 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $114.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.91 billion, a PE ratio of 55.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.24.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 10.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $94.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.29.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

