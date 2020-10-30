NovaPoint Capital LLC Invests $317,000 in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

NovaPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 647 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 1.7% in the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,723,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 191.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,888 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,269,000 after acquiring an additional 17,004 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 37.3% during the second quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 3.6% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the software company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Adobe from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $504.86.

Shares of ADBE opened at $461.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $485.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $432.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $536.88. The stock has a market cap of $221.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.07, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 31.05%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $241,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,619. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.14, for a total value of $4,511,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,376 shares of company stock valued at $20,042,368. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

