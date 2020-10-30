NovaPoint Capital LLC Purchases 859 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,307,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,185,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,004 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 39.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 12,591,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580,852 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.0% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 2,143,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,868,000 after purchasing an additional 63,415 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.3% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 292,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,051,000 after purchasing an additional 9,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 2.8% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $2,401,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,057,376.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $10,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,803,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 337,534 shares of company stock worth $16,635,514 in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.28.

Shares of KO stock opened at $48.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09. Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13. The firm has a market cap of $206.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

