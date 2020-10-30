NovaPoint Capital LLC Sells 437 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

NovaPoint Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Scotiabank cut Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.48.

CVX stock opened at $68.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $128.47 billion, a PE ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.82 and its 200 day moving average is $85.10. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $122.94.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.22. Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

