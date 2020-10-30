NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $360.93 Million

Analysts forecast that NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) will report $360.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NuStar Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $362.70 million and the lowest is $359.17 million. NuStar Energy posted sales of $378.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuStar Energy will report full year sales of $1.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NuStar Energy.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.22). NuStar Energy had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $339.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. NuStar Energy’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on NuStar Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NuStar Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on NuStar Energy in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised NuStar Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.60.

In related news, Director Dan J. Hill acquired 5,000 shares of NuStar Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 58,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,140. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NS. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in NuStar Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $22,485,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 263.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,812,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,554,000 after buying an additional 1,313,108 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,599,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 2,047.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 331,258 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after buying an additional 315,832 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 24.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 872,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,268,000 after buying an additional 173,230 shares during the period. 57.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NuStar Energy stock opened at $10.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.24. NuStar Energy has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $29.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.64%. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is currently 57.76%.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

