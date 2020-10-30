Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund (NYSE:NUO) Short Interest Up 222.6% in October

Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund (NYSE:NUO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 222.6% from the September 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

NUO opened at $15.16 on Friday. Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $15.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.02.

Get Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. This is a boost from Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUO. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund by 54.8% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 594,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after acquiring an additional 210,348 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund by 76.4% in the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 291,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 126,314 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund by 10.0% in the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 819,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,306,000 after purchasing an additional 74,501 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund by 483.9% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 58,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 48,397 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund by 6.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,990 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 28,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.37% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.