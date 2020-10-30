NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Harvey Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,554 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.5% of Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 10.6% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in NVIDIA by 0.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,975 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 477 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NVIDIA from $380.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $528.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective (up previously from $525.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.64.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 49,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.51, for a total value of $27,524,949.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 16,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.54, for a total value of $9,286,426.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,938,565.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,654 shares of company stock worth $110,671,595 over the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $520.96 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $180.68 and a 1-year high of $589.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $321.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $526.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $420.37.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.