NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (SFD.TO) (TSE:SFD) Stock Price Down 19%

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (SFD.TO) (TSE:SFD)’s stock price fell 19% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.47. 86,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 211% from the average session volume of 27,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.66. The stock has a market cap of $25.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81.

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (SFD.TO) (TSE:SFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.14 million during the quarter.

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (SFD.TO) Company Profile (TSE:SFD)

NXT Energy Solutions Inc, a technology company, provides geophysical survey services to the upstream oil and gas industry through its proprietary gravity-based stress field detection (SFD) survey system worldwide. Its SFD remote-sensing survey system offers information on areas conducive to fluid entrapment in the sedimentary column.

