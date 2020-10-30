Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $284.68 Million

Analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) will post $284.68 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $278.90 million to $288.74 million. Outfront Media posted sales of $462.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Outfront Media.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.23). Outfront Media had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 2.03%.

OUT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Citigroup raised Outfront Media from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.43.

Shares of OUT opened at $13.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.87. Outfront Media has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $31.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Outfront Media in the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Outfront Media by 0.8% during the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 107,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Outfront Media by 31.9% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 409,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,952,000 after buying an additional 98,871 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Outfront Media by 102.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 166,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 84,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Outfront Media by 25.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 261,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 53,600 shares in the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Outfront Media (OUT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.