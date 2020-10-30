Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:PGC)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.46. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.14. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 6.80%.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PGC. ValuEngine raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

NASDAQ PGC opened at $16.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $31.72.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.20%.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.