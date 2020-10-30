Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. Penumbra had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 2.02%.

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $264.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 911.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Penumbra has a twelve month low of $121.80 and a twelve month high of $277.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.62.

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.07, for a total value of $472,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.15, for a total value of $1,857,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,022 shares of company stock worth $8,089,417 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

PEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Penumbra from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $264.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Penumbra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.38.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

