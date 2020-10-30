PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Holdings Boosted by Cedar Capital LLC

Cedar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the quarter. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 342.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 191.0% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 144.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $133.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $147.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.99. The firm has a market cap of $185.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEP. Truist raised their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.13.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

