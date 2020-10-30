Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) Stock Price Up 16.9%

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:PHIO) rose 16.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.35. Approximately 1,939,788 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 192% from the average daily volume of 664,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 10.33, a quick ratio of 10.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.30. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.33.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.31. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:PHIO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.76% of Phio Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing immuno-oncology therapeutics to treat cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RXI-109, an sd-rxRNA that reduces the expression of connective tissue growth factor, a critical regulator of several biological pathways involved in fibrosis, including scar formation in the skin and eye.

