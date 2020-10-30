PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $102.00

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $102.00 and last traded at $102.00, with a volume of 1541955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.97.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.47.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MINT. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Filament LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:MINT)

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks maximum current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity. The Fund focuses on short maturity fixed income instruments. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 65% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards.

