Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Short Interest Up 234.9% in October

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 526,800 shares, an increase of 234.9% from the September 30th total of 157,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 286,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of PNGAY stock opened at $20.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.24 and its 200-day moving average is $20.96. The stock has a market cap of $190.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.03. Ping An Insurance has a 52-week low of $18.11 and a 52-week high of $25.91.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PNGAY shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Company Profile

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

