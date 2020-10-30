Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at Morgan Stanley

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) had its price objective increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 45.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities upgraded Plantronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Plantronics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Sidoti raised Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Plantronics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.80.

PLT stock opened at $21.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.71. Plantronics has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $42.44. The company has a market cap of $773.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.91.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.45. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 17.30% and a negative net margin of 52.48%. The company had revenue of $410.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Plantronics will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Private Holdings I. L. Triangle sold 4,065,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $53,870,074.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plantronics by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,646,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,525,000 after purchasing an additional 151,249 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,159,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,661,000 after acquiring an additional 53,429 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Plantronics by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 834,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,257,000 after buying an additional 185,267 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Plantronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,641,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Plantronics by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after buying an additional 30,729 shares during the last quarter.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

