Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Acquires 1,614 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,029 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises about 1.2% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 100.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 66.1% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 119.4% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.00.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $214.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.84. The company has a market cap of $159.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.67. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

