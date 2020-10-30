Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Acquires 844 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,024 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,727,140 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,810,470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654,194 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 41,127.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,347,070 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $692,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341,377 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,827,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $817,176,000 after buying an additional 1,435,755 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,105,870 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $621,353,000 after buying an additional 702,164 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 195.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 760,600 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $224,339,000 after buying an additional 503,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total transaction of $3,228,346.24. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total value of $3,856,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,271,985.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,915 shares of company stock worth $44,372,099 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $335.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Argus cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $346.68.

UNH stock opened at $303.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $314.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $335.65.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

