Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Cuts Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 21.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 413.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total transaction of $359,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,859,963.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 4,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $498,350.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,339.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SJM. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Guggenheim raised shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. The J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.73.

The J. M. Smucker stock opened at $111.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.57 and its 200-day moving average is $112.44. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $91.88 and a 1 year high of $125.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

