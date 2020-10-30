Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Decreases Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC decreased its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,376 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 72.2% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $92.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $124.01.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.51. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 12.45% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.34%.

DRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Truist increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Wedbush downgraded Darden Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.91.

In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total value of $95,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,112.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

