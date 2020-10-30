Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $1.86 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,481,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,316 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Chevron by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,804,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,290,108,000 after purchasing an additional 341,664 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,491,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $757,672,000 after acquiring an additional 32,737 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,458,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $665,491,000 after acquiring an additional 64,200 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,274,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $470,686,000 after acquiring an additional 178,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

CVX opened at $68.80 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $122.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.82 and a 200-day moving average of $85.10. The stock has a market cap of $128.47 billion, a PE ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.22. Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Scotia Howard Weill downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 24th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.48.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

