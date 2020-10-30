Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $2.46 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,072 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter worth $29,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 68.5% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock opened at $43.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $196.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $47.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.61.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.70.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

