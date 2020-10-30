Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $207,000 Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 3,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 18,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. 140166 increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Charter Equity raised Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $149.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.14.

In other news, VP Ellen Barker sold 19,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total transaction of $2,498,086.95. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,323,769.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $195,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,391 shares in the company, valued at $573,245.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,791 shares of company stock valued at $23,440,921. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $146.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.15. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $155.88. The company has a market capitalization of $134.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

