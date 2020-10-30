Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $264,000 Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC reduced its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 16,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 26,239 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 51,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,439,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GS shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $267.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.62.

GS stock opened at $189.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $201.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.36. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.85 and a fifty-two week high of $250.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 18.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

