Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Raises Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,662 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 1.3% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,735,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 26.3% during the third quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 6.5% during the third quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 16,140 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 13.0% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 107,893 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,805,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 6.8% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 10,497 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total transaction of $12,286,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,610,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,783,175.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,011,690 shares of company stock worth $138,850,587. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart stock opened at $139.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $396.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $151.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.75.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 31st. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.46.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

