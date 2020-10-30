Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Reduces Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 2.8% in the third quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 108,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,533,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 15.5% in the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.1% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 379,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 4.1% in the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 49,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $80.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $101.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.04.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Sunday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.71.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

