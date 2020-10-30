Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Reduces Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 756 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 40.0% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 34.4% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total transaction of $92,297.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,295.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOG stock opened at $1,567.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,516.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,465.28. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,733.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1,065.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,744.95.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.