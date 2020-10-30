Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lowered its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 15.1% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Monument Capital Management grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 2.8% during the third quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 54,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 85.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Service Co. International stock opened at $46.22 on Friday. Service Co. International has a one year low of $33.93 and a one year high of $52.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.16. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.36. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 12th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Service Co. International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.14.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

