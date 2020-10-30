Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 982 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for about 1.5% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the third quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 2,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 17,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $161.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $178.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on UPS. Standpoint Research lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Stephens raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.39.

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $1,217,475.82. Also, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total transaction of $10,067,112.00. Insiders sold a total of 80,291 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,237 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

