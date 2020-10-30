Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Hits New 12-Month High at $32.43

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.43 and last traded at $32.07, with a volume of 104845 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.41.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.