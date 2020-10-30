ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DUG) Shares Up 8.2%

ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DUG)’s share price shot up 8.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $64.28 and last traded at $63.97. 220,916 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 151% from the average session volume of 88,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.13.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.89.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DUG) by 372.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas Company Profile (NYSEARCA:DUG)

ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index measures the performance of the oil and gas industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include oil drilling equipment and services, oil companies (major and secondary), pipelines, liquid, solid or gaseous fossil fuel producers and service companies.

