ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID) Trading Up 7.9%

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID)’s share price were up 7.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.75 and last traded at $9.74. Approximately 15,381,861 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 10,693,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.03.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.45 and a 200 day moving average of $12.43.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $817,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 60,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 30,800 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $546,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $340,000.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ Company Profile (NYSEARCA:QID)

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The NASDAQ-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization.

