ProShares UltraShort Silver (NYSEARCA:ZSL) Stock Price Up 8.8%

ProShares UltraShort Silver (NYSEARCA:ZSL) shot up 8.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.69 and last traded at $9.42. Approximately 3,174,698 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 213% from the average session volume of 1,014,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.66.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.15.

Get ProShares UltraShort Silver alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Silver by 5,710.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Silver in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Silver by 60.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 14,842 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort Silver Company Profile (NYSEARCA:ZSL)

ProShares UltraShort Silver (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of silver bullion as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

Featured Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.