Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 36.72%.

PB stock opened at $54.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.55. Prosperity Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $42.02 and a fifty-two week high of $75.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 36.65%.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, CEO David Zalman purchased 8,700 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.57 per share, for a total transaction of $431,259.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,907,910. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.00 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 177,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,256. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PB shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $60.50 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Hovde Group raised Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.91.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

