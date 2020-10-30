PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) Short Interest Up 216.4% in October

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 185,100 shares, an increase of 216.4% from the September 30th total of 58,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 216,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th.

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.47.

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

