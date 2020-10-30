Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.35-3.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.39. Public Service Enterprise Group also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.35-3.50 EPS.

PEG opened at $59.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.53. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52 week low of $34.75 and a 52 week high of $63.68.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 18.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.77.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total value of $103,664.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,691,474.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 6,157 shares of company stock worth $336,782 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

