Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares in a report released on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.81. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ FY2021 earnings at $4.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.49. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 6.68%.

TCBI has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.95.

Shares of TCBI opened at $44.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.26. Texas Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $64.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.14.

In other news, CEO Larry L. Helm purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.12 per share, with a total value of $993,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 54,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,790,997.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 279.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 35,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 26,506 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,008,000 after acquiring an additional 115,586 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 7,564 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,861,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

