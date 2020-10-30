Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Issued By Barrington Research

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Varian Medical Systems in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 28th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.03. Barrington Research currently has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Varian Medical Systems’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.92 EPS.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 19.68%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VAR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $177.50 in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.55.

Shares of Varian Medical Systems stock opened at $172.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 56.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.95. Varian Medical Systems has a one year low of $89.62 and a one year high of $176.19.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 38,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.63, for a total value of $6,716,515.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,969,538.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 7,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.31, for a total value of $1,272,788.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,878,501.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,537 shares of company stock worth $8,384,384. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAR. AXA grew its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 16,749.8% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 271,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,902,000 after acquiring an additional 270,174 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the first quarter worth $1,407,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Varian Medical Systems by 192.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 300,716 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,872,000 after buying an additional 197,760 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Varian Medical Systems by 15.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 98,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,135,000 after buying an additional 13,408 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 96.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,567 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,562,000 after purchasing an additional 26,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates in Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

