Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Chegg, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:CHGG)

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chegg in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 27th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.42. William Blair also issued estimates for Chegg’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CHGG. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chegg from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chegg from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Chegg from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.73.

NYSE CHGG opened at $74.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Chegg has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $89.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of -7,476.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.34 and its 200-day moving average is $67.43.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. Chegg had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Chegg by 18,377.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after acquiring an additional 596,714 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Chegg by 196.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,237,000 after buying an additional 108,483 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 15,543 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Chegg in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,237,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Chegg by 7.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 74,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter.

In other Chegg news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total value of $2,369,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,063,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,565,575.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. York sold 10,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total transaction of $733,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,965,996.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,584 shares of company stock valued at $7,530,774. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

