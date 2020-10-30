Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT) Issued By B. Riley

Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Scorpio Bulkers in a report released on Wednesday, October 28th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the shipping company will post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.26). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Scorpio Bulkers’ FY2021 earnings at ($3.44) EPS.

Get Scorpio Bulkers alerts:

SALT has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Scorpio Bulkers from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Scorpio Bulkers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scorpio Bulkers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.86.

SALT opened at $11.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $136.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Scorpio Bulkers has a 12 month low of $10.74 and a 12 month high of $71.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.30.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The shipping company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.40). Scorpio Bulkers had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 82.21%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Scorpio Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.68%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 977,467 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 10,084 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 54,771 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 33.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 338,991 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 84,652 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 24.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 170,484 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 33,223 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. 28.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scorpio Bulkers Company Profile

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 58 vessels that consist of 55 owned and finance leased vessels, including 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 35 Ultramax vessels; five time chartered-in Kamsarmax vessels; and one Ultramax vessel.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.