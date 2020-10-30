Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Ovintiv Inc. Issued By Cormark (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) – Research analysts at Cormark lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a report issued on Thursday, October 29th. Cormark analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.56.

OVV has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered Ovintiv from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ovintiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Ovintiv from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ovintiv from $14.75 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.54.

Shares of OVV opened at $9.12 on Friday. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 4.09.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 56.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion.

In other news, EVP Rachel Maureen Moore purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $44,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total value of $68,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,706.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 9,200 shares of company stock valued at $73,680 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,770,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

