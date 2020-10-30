Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Anthem, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:ANTM)

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Anthem in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.38. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $281.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anthem’s Q2 2021 earnings at $6.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $6.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $25.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $28.45 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ANTM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Anthem from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.40.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $274.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Anthem has a twelve month low of $171.03 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The firm has a market cap of $68.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $278.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.60.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.16. Anthem had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 5.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,310,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 89,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 148.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 91,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,512,000 after purchasing an additional 54,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total transaction of $1,703,236.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,602 shares in the company, valued at $12,437,653.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,306,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,529,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

