Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) Lowered by Analyst

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) – Investment analysts at Desjardins decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Boyd Group Income Fund in a report issued on Wednesday, October 28th. Desjardins analyst D. Newman now forecasts that the company will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.02.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BYD. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$245.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$235.00 to C$230.00 in a report on Monday. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$215.00 to C$235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James set a C$240.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$218.00 to C$222.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$218.40.

Boyd Group Income Fund stock opened at C$189.53 on Friday. Boyd Group Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$125.01 and a 12-month high of C$231.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 90.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$203.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$200.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.89, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($1.29) by C$0.96. The firm had revenue of C$426.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$445.95 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Boyd Group Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.11%.

Boyd Group Income Fund Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

