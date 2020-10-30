Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Reduced by Oppenheimer

Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Centene in a report released on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now forecasts that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.69.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CNC. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Centene from $72.50 to $67.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Centene from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Stephens lowered Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Centene from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.18.

CNC opened at $58.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.95. Centene has a 1 year low of $43.96 and a 1 year high of $74.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.59.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $29.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.30 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share.

In other Centene news, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $2,170,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $87,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,474,090 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 4.7% in the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 2.6% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in Centene by 2.5% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 8.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in Centene by 77.7% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

