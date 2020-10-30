Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Hydro One Ltd (TSE:H) Decreased by Analyst

Hydro One Ltd (TSE:H) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hydro One in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.31. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hydro One’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$1.67 billion for the quarter.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on H. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. CSFB set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Hydro One and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.92.

H opened at C$29.55 on Friday. Hydro One has a 12-month low of C$20.25 and a 12-month high of C$30.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion and a PE ratio of 9.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$28.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$27.02.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

